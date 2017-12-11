SOCIETY

Boy gets support from across the world after emotional bullying video goes viral

Boy gets support from across the world after emotional bullying video goes viral.

It's a video that has touched millions of people and has given Keaton Jones new friends all across the world.

The young boy has helped start a much needed conversation about bullying and what is needed to remove it from society.

Keaton's mother, Kimberly Jones, posted the video on Facebook -- which has now been viewed by more than 20 million people. In the video, Keaton told his mom that kids make fun of his appearance, pour milk on him and put ham down his clothes.

He also said he's not the only victim of bullying at his school.

"It's not okay," he said, with tears coming down his face. "People that are different don't need to be criticized about it."

A number of people across the world have stepped up to offer support for Keaton, including Donald Trump Jr., Chris Evans, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, UFC, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest and ESPN's Jemele Hill.


Tennessee Titans player Delanie Walker invited Keaton and his family to a game on Dec. 31.


Katy Perry also tweeted, "This broke my (heart) today. Please be kind to one another."



Players from University of Tennessee's football team will attend Keaton's school next Tuesday to offer support.


Chris Evans also invited Keaton and his mom to the "Avengers" premiere in Los Angeles next year.
More reaction across social media:

