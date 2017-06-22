SOCIETY

Boys in Britain wear skirts to protest school's dress code

(Shutterstock)

After they were told they couldn't wear shorts, these boys decided to wear skirts instead.

Boys at the Isca Academy in Exeter, Britain asked for permission to wear shorts due to the hot weather. The boys were told that wearing shorts would be against the school's dress policy so they decided to wear tartan skirts instead.


"We're not allowed to wear shorts, and I'm not sitting in trousers all day, it's a bit hot," one of the students told BBC.

Around 30 boys participated in the skirt protest, saying the idea came from the head teacher, although they originally thought she was joking, according to BBC.

Some parents of kids participating in the protest say they're proud of their children for standing up for their rights.

"I feel extremely proud of them all for standing up for their rights. People are always talking about equal right for males and females and school uniform shouldn't be any different", one parent told BBC.

The boys seem to have had fun protesting as well. According to The Guardian, when one boy was asked if he was enjoying the experience, "he said he appreciated the 'nice breeze.'"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldchildrenschoolschoolseducationdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Man to be reunited with 36-year-old message in a bottle
Home for slain soldier's family to be ready this fall
Cyclist traveled over 30,000 miles on her bike
Durham boy fighting leukemia gets dream Disney trip
More Society
Top Stories
North Carolina passes $23 billion budget
NC state senator calls out 'jihad media' in Twitter rant
North Carolina 'DC Pizzagate' shooter sentenced
4 Republican senators 'not ready to vote' for health care bill
Watch this soldier's warm welcome home from his dog
Trump tweets that he did not record Comey
Senate Obamacare replacement cuts Medicaid
Show More
Police chief pleads with author who hid treasure to 'call off the hunt' after 2 die
Latest track for Tropical Storm Cindy is north of NC
Bergdahl lawyers can't ask if jurors voted for Trump
Traveler pays just $76 for a $7,000 first-class flight
Home for slain soldier's family to be ready this fall
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos