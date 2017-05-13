A Raleigh woman got a special Mother's Day surprise from an unlikely source.Tara Spark recently called Capital One about a past due account. She was on the phone with customer service representative Jalen, who mentioned a family member had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.Tara, a recent breast cancer survivor and passionate advocate, offered Jalen advice and resources.Tara was floored when she came home to a surprise delivery - two dozen roses from Jalen."Happiness is out there, people do kind things and not always looking for anything in return," Tara shared. "Just out of the kindness of their heart. And I just wanted to make sure she gets proper credit for touching my heart this Mother's Day like she did."Tara called Jalen's manager to say thank you.