SOCIETY

British mail company launches David Bowie stamps into space

EMBED </>More News Videos

In a tribute to the late singer's career, Royal Mail launched Bowie stamps into space. (Royal Mail)

In celebration of the career of the late pop icon David Bowie, Royal Mail launched dozens of special stamps into space.

Fifty two box sets were sent into outer space as part of #thestampsthatfelltoearth, a campaign featuring Bowie stamps throughout his illustrious five decade career. People are invited to guess where the box sets will land for a chance to win a set for themselves; a fitting tribute for the man that fell to earth.
Related Topics:
societydavid bowieentertainmentspaceu.s. & worldbuzzworthy
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Matchmaker helping singles find love in the Triangle
Things you didn't know about St. Patrick
McDonald's Corp. tweet insults President Trump
Say what? Python works as masseuse at German hair salon
More Society
Top Stories
Cooper vetoes bill making judge elections partisan
Elementary school put on lockdown because of police standoff
NC Senate bill would fine slow drivers in the left lane
NC schools implore Senate to pass class-size bill
Rolesville HS at center of another controversial video
20 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
Gov. Cooper tours Hurricane Matthew's hardest hit areas
Show More
NC Senate Republicans propose billion dollar tax cut
Senator Burr: No indication Trump Tower was surveilled
Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor
NCCU players get warm welcome home
Boy injured after being hit by Durham County school bus
More News
Top Video
Matchmaker helping singles find love in the Triangle
Rolesville HS at center of another controversial video
NC Senate Republicans propose billion dollar tax cut
Jury finds man guilty of murder in beating death of UNC professor
More Video