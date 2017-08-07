Brunch bill passes in Wake, Durham counties

Commissioners - majority vote in early alcohol sales. Commissioner West still voted no. It still passed #ABC11— AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) August 7, 2017
Separately, Durham County Commissioners approved their own version of the so-called Brunch Bill that allows restaurants to serve drinks and retailers to sell alcohol two hours earlier.
A state law went into effect on July 1, 2017 allowing alcohol sales at 10:00 a.m. instead of noon, but individual counties and municipalities need to pass their own ordinance.
Wake County Commissioner James West forced the need for a second reading today after voting against the measure last month. West voted against it again today, but offered no explanation. County Commissioners passed the plan with a majority vote.