Brunch bill passes in Wake, Durham counties

Durham passes the Brunch Bill. Wake County, too.

Wake County Commissioners voted Monday afternoon to approve alcohol sales at 10:00 a.m. on Sundays at the RDU Airport and in unincorporated areas of the county.



Separately, Durham County Commissioners approved their own version of the so-called Brunch Bill that allows restaurants to serve drinks and retailers to sell alcohol two hours earlier.


A state law went into effect on July 1, 2017 allowing alcohol sales at 10:00 a.m. instead of noon, but individual counties and municipalities need to pass their own ordinance.


Wake County Commissioner James West forced the need for a second reading today after voting against the measure last month. West voted against it again today, but offered no explanation. County Commissioners passed the plan with a majority vote.
