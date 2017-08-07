Brunch bill passes in Wake, Durham counties

Commissioners - majority vote in early alcohol sales. Commissioner West still voted no. It still passed #ABC11 — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) August 7, 2017

Wake County Commissioners voted Monday afternoon to approve alcohol sales at 10:00 a.m. on Sundays at the RDU Airport and in unincorporated areas of the county.Separately, Durham County Commissioners approved their own version of the so-called Brunch Bill that allows restaurants to serve drinks and retailers to sell alcohol two hours earlier.A state law went into effect on July 1, 2017 allowing alcohol sales at 10:00 a.m. instead of noon, but individual counties and municipalities need to pass their own ordinance.Wake County Commissioner James West forced the need for a second reading today after voting against the measure last month. West voted against it again today, but offered no explanation. County Commissioners passed the plan with a majority vote.