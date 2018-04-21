SOCIETY

Circle of life: Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing

EMBED </>More Videos

Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush passing (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Just two days after former First Lady Barbara Bush passed away in her home in Houston, the Bush family welcomed a baby boy.

Neil Bush, the son of Barbara and George H.W. Bush, posted a picture of his new grandson on his Facebook page Friday morning.


His daughter Lauren Bush Lauren and her husband David Lauren, vice chairman and chief innovation officer of Ralph Lauren Corp, welcomed their 7 pound 8 ounces baby boy Max Walker Lauren into the world on April 19.

The Laurens, who married in 2011, also have a 2-year-old son, James.

The new baby brings the total number of great-grandchildren for Barbara and George H.W. Bush to eight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushgrandparentsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
WATCH LIVE: Inside St. Martin's for Barbara Bush's funeral
WATCH LIVE: Former First Lady Barbara Bush funeral coverage
VIP guests, program details for Mrs. Bush's funeral
Barbara Bush: An interactive experience
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Former First Lady Barbara Bush funeral coverage
Shock after Chapel Hill teacher assistant charged in Burlington murder
19th Annual Walk to Defeat ALS returns to Raleigh today
Gov. Cooper declares emergency in 2 counties for tornado
Suspended Syracuse frat apologizes for racist video
A call for justice at candlelight vigil for slain Durham restaurant owner
'Smallville' actress Allison Mack arrested in sex trafficking case
Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue
Show More
North Korea says it has suspended missile tests, will close nuclear test site
Mental capacity believed to be a factor in Raleigh dealership crash
Gabi's Grounds: Raleigh GoFundMe going viral
Durham family mourns after beloved husband, father killed in driveway
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Triangle students participate in National School Walkout
More News