CORONA, Calif. --A California couple is battling cancer together after receiving their diagnoses just days apart.
Last August, Roxann and Paul Inacio got devastating news. She was diagnosed with phyllodes, a rare form of breast cancer. She said she was scared, but tried to stay positive.
"Whether it's cancer or a bad day, you can get through it," Roxann said. "You're going to get through that obstacle."
But if they thought that obstacle would be tough to overcome, eight days later came news from Paul's doctor... He was diagnosed with stage III rectal cancer.
"I felt like I was going to fall to the ground," Roxann said. "We were crying hysterically in the parking lot."
They've often asked, "why us?" But they have each other to get through the battles.
"It's helped her not focus on her situation and then him also focusing on each other," Nicole Hoover, Roxann's daughter-in-law, said.
Hoover said not only are they receiving support from the whole family but there is also a GoFundMe account, where support is pouring in from the entire community.
"My heart was so full of joy from the people that were even just sharing it," Roxann said.
Roxann is now in remission, but Paul is still undergoing chemotherapy. He's having a difficult time, but the couple firmly believes that cancer is just a word.
"You have to be positive and upbeat or else you'll just be getting beaten down and that ain't no good for you," Paul said
