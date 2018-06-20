  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
SOCIETY

California boy visits Raleigh in nationwide effort to honor veterans

EMBED </>More Videos

Preston Sharp travels the country honoring the graves of soldiers. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Placing a single red carnation in front of a veteran's headstone at Raleigh National Cemetery, Preston Sharp, 12, of Redding, California, says the name of every veteran he traveled across the country to honor.

"A veteran's name not said is a veteran forgotten," Sharp told a group of a couple dozen volunteers who showed up at the cemetery Wednesday to help him.

It didn't take long for them to place a flower at every gravesite, which left an avenue of American flags encircling the cemetery.

"They give their lives for us," said Sharp. "They did so much training. They risked their life just for our country and we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them."

The idea to honor veterans came on Veterans Day 2015 when Sharp went to visit the gravesite of his grandfather who served in the Navy, in California.

"I looked around," said Sharp. "I'm like, Mom, it's Veterans Day. Why don't I see any flags out on the veterans' grave sites? My mom told me if you see something wrong to do something about it."

Since then, Sharp has launched a non-profit and traveled the country where he visits cemeteries to leave flowers and flags at every veteran's gravesite.

So far, Sharp has honored some 75,000 veterans, making North Carolina the 15th state he's visited.

His actions even got the attention of President Trump who invited him to be recognized at the State of the Union.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveteranscemeteryRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
School changes Confederate name to honor Obama
Roadside service: Trooper delivers baby on busy Raleigh road
3 great professional development events in Raleigh this week
Sen. Ted Cruz edges Jimmy Kimmel in charity basketball game
More Society
Top Stories
911 calls released in Durham pool drownings
Durham police investigate homicide on Cheek Road
South Carolina firefighter's search and rescue K9 stolen
Billboard of father kidnapped overlooks Durham Freeway
Advocates rally in opposition to border separation policy
Arrest warrant: Cumberland County jail worker conspired with inmate
Kroger's fuel rewards program to expire, future uncertain
Graham prepares for NBA Draft
Show More
NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border
Two more Raleigh Central Prison workers assaulted
Airlines won't transport migrant kids separated from families
NJ family helps terminally ill St. Bernard achieve bucket list
More News