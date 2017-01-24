SOCIETY

California man wins lottery, again

It was a lucky day for Paul Geston who actually bought several winning tickets that day, one for $500 and two more scratchers worth $100 each. (KFSN)

CALIFORNIA --
Luck has struck more than twice for a Fresno man who is starting the new year with a big lottery win.

Paul Geston, 71, received a $1 million check from the California Lottery after he bought the winning ticket at the Get 'N Go store on East Tulare Avenue in Fresno on January 2.

It was a lucky day for Geston who actually bought several winning tickets that day, one for $500 and two more scratchers worth $100 each.

He used his winnings to buy more tickets and that's when he won the million, and just a few years ago Geston won $100,000 on a $5 scratchers game.

Geston plans to buy a new pickup truck, remodel his home and keep playing the lottery.
