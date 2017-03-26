SOCIETY

Canada man's last name ruled too 'misogynistic' for license plate by DOT

EMBED </>More News Videos

Joe Torres has the story.

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada --
What would you think if you saw the words 'Grab Her' on a license plate? Someone who saw that in Canada complained to the Department of Transportation, but it turns out that the plate is not an insult.

The plate spells out a driver's last name, but that did not stop the Department of Transportation from canceling the plate.



"When the plates first came out, I was so excited about it - this is what I wanted to get for my father. My father put it on the motor home, and he traveled to many states, he traveled across Canada... nothing was ever said," said Lorne Grabher.

The DOT said the plate is misogynistic and promotes violence against women.

The driver will appeal the decision to cancel the plate.

Grabher said the province's refusal to renew the plate late last year is unfair.

He said the Nova Scotia government is discriminating against his name.

Transport Department spokesman Brian Taylor said while the department understands Grabher is a surname with German roots, this context isn't available to the general public who view it.

The personalized plate program introduced in 1989 allows the province to refuse names when they're deemed offensive, socially unacceptable and not in good taste.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycarcanadau.s. & world
Load Comments
SOCIETY
New Emojis: Beards, bacon and breastfeeding
Adorable baby hippo splashes around in the pool
Wake County bus driver's next stop? A home of her own
Wake County man surprises girlfriend with WWE proposal
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Body found at Lake Michie in Durham County
2 missing Fayetteville children found stabbed to death
Crews investigate Hodge Road Elementary School fire
Police: 'No apparent reason' for Vegas shooting
Father, son dead after RV crashes in South Carolina
Day care worker accused of slamming child to ground
Nissan recalls more than 56,000 cars
Show More
Emails between allegedly kidnapped teen and former teacher reveal 'romantic interest,' says DA
Parents charged in disabled son's death, arson
Elites meet in South final between Kentucky, UNC
GOP struggles to govern despite monopoly in Washington
Clayton police searching for robbery suspects
More News
Top Video
Police: Body found at Lake Michie in Durham County
2 missing Fayetteville children found stabbed to death
Runners pound the pavement in All-American Marathon
Fayetteville murder suspect arrested at Canadian border
More Video