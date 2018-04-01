SOCIETY

Carnival Cruise offers teen free vacation in exchange for Snapchat handle

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

PROSPECT, Virginia --
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruise.

The company surprised 15-year-old Darian Lipscomb at his Prospect, Virginia, home Tuesday night after peppering the town with signs asking "Hey Prospect, does anyone know Darian?"

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the company offered to trade Lipscomb a free trip for his family abroad its newest ship, Carnival Horizon, in exchange for his Snapchat handle. The net worth of the trip is about $5,000.

Organizers say Lipscomb will receive customized surprises throughout the trip, which will be documented on the cruise's social channels.

The Dispatch reports the company said the trade was a fun way to claim the handle and reward a 'superfan.'
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycarnivalcruise shipsnapchatsocial mediavacation
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Fiona the hippo, Very Hungry Caterpillar get Peeps treatment
Artists honor Cesar Chavez through murals
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Artist creates characters from crayons
More Society
Top Stories
Man injured in officer-involved shooting at gas station in Zebulon
Durham police investigate stabbing on Danube Lane
15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into Durham creek
What does the Easter forecast look like?
Huge turnout for Easter Vigil Mass
Pope calls for peace as Christians around the world celebrate Easter
Fort Bragg soldier killed during explosion in Syria
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
Show More
Mourners hold vigil in Durham to end gun violence, remember Darrell Harper
UPDATE: Raeford Road reopens after vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Last round for Spanky's in Chapel Hill, new restaurant weeks away
Cooper's office responds to Henderson's request for help
Missing for a month: Family pleas for helping finding Durham veteran
More News
Photos
Adorable dogs enjoying Easter
Easter celebrations around the world
PHOTOS: NC State player's spring break in Kenya
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
More Photos