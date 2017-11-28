Carolina Panthers score points with Fort Bragg families

They're one of the top teams in the NFL right now, but some Carolina Panthers still made time for a special visit to Fort Bragg today.Panthers players, cheerleaders and the team's owner, Jerry Richardson, touched down Tuesday in Fort Bragg, jumping right into the special operations missions training where they simulated parachuting from a plane right into a combat zone."It's six hours of nothing and 10 minutes of action, and you train your whole life for those 10 minutes. So it's similar to football," said linebacker David Mayo.But tight end Chris Manhertz found it much harder than a game on the gridiron. Especially when it came down to the simulated shooting range."I shot terrible. I shot terrible. I'm not even going to lie to you. That's what practice is for," Manhertz said.From the training facility to the DFAC, the Panthers got a taste of Fort Bragg life. They ate with military families where children could barely contain their excitement."I'm probably going to pass out," said 7-year-old Dion.Thankfully all, including the Panthers, were wide awake to witness the special visit."Knowing what they do for us on a daily basis is humbling," Manhertz said.