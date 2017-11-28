SOCIETY

Carolina Panthers score points with Fort Bragg families

EMBED </>More Videos

Some members of the Panthers dropped in on Fort Bragg for a different kind of training.

By
FORT BRAGG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
They're one of the top teams in the NFL right now, but some Carolina Panthers still made time for a special visit to Fort Bragg today.

Panthers players, cheerleaders and the team's owner, Jerry Richardson, touched down Tuesday in Fort Bragg, jumping right into the special operations missions training where they simulated parachuting from a plane right into a combat zone.

"It's six hours of nothing and 10 minutes of action, and you train your whole life for those 10 minutes. So it's similar to football," said linebacker David Mayo.

But tight end Chris Manhertz found it much harder than a game on the gridiron. Especially when it came down to the simulated shooting range.

"I shot terrible. I shot terrible. I'm not even going to lie to you. That's what practice is for," Manhertz said.

From the training facility to the DFAC, the Panthers got a taste of Fort Bragg life. They ate with military families where children could barely contain their excitement.

"I'm probably going to pass out," said 7-year-old Dion.

Thankfully all, including the Panthers, were wide awake to witness the special visit.

"Knowing what they do for us on a daily basis is humbling," Manhertz said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyCarolina Panthersfort bragg newscumberland county newsfeel goodgood sportsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Most popular holiday songs of the past 50 years
Upside-down Christmas trees are all the rage for 2017
Facebook turns to AI to help prevent suicides
Royal wedding month, location announced
More Society
Top Stories
Sheriff, FBI using 'necessary means' to find missing girl
Durham officer injured while riding ATV at training range
Facebook scam promises two free airline tickets
NAACP review of old arrest alleges police abuse in Dunn
NC student killed after log crashes through windshield
New North Korean ICBM launch was country's highest ever
Police identify woman found dead in Fayetteville hotel
Mako to bring 153 new jobs to Henderson
Show More
Facebook turns to AI to help prevent suicides
Person hurt in robbery at north Durham restaurant
Power outage leaves thousands without power in Cary
Arby's buying Buffalo Wild Wings in deal valued at $2.4B
Clayton firefighters save disabled man from burning home
More News
Top Video
NAACP review of old arrest alleges police abuse in Dunn
Clayton firefighters save disabled man from burning home
'School of Rock The Musical' now playing at DPAC
Giving Tuesday in the Triangle
More Video