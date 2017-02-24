Cary student wins Google Doodle contest

Google could soon feature the "Doodle" of a Wake County student.Audrey Lui is a junior at Hopewell Academy in Cary.Google reps went to the school Thursday to announce Audrey is the North Carolina winner of the annual "Doodle 4 Google" contest.She'll now compete with students from across the country for the grand prize.The national winner will have their winning artwork displayed on the Google home page for a day.They also get a $30,000 college scholarship and a chance to work with the Google Doodle team.