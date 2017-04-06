Celebrities reacted on social media to the death of the award-winning comedian.
RIP Don Rickles. Legend.— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 6, 2017
Don Rickles was simply the best. He created insult comedy &yet every 1 of his targets felt loved and honored. One of a kind.#RIPdonrickles— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 6, 2017
My friend, my dad, the funniest biggest hearted of them all. A beautiful husband and father. My heart is broken. Rest In Peace. Don Rickles.— bob saget (@bobsaget) April 6, 2017
This clip of Don Rickles completely taking over Frank Sinatra's interview on Carson will be hilarious forever. ? https://t.co/yAxCZ4Gy4k— Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) April 6, 2017
Don Rickles, such sharp hilarious wit in an era when an insult comic didn't need to be vulgar to be funny. You will be missed -B #donrickles pic.twitter.com/448JH7bGSP— Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) April 6, 2017
Hockey puck. We've lost @DonRickles I love him so. Smart, funny, a pro and most important deeply and honestly kind. Kind is what matters.— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) April 6, 2017
He never was Politically Correct and he never apologized for it. R.I.P. Don Rickles @DonRickles— Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 6, 2017
Aw jeez. Rickles .Sweetest, funniest, legend and mensch. Came to a party at my house gave me a dollar and told me to get a nicer place.#RIP— Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) April 6, 2017