SOCIETY

Celebrities react to comedian Don Rickles' death

Don Rickles accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards on Sunday April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

Comedian Don Rickles has died due to complications from kidney failure. He was 90.

Celebrities reacted on social media to the death of the award-winning comedian.
Related Topics:
societyfamous deathactorstar
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Memphis Zoo welcomes adorable baby hippo
WHOA! Snake trappers catch 15-foot python
Man helps amputee up stairs, then returns to build ramp
Watch this student's 'La La Land' promposal for Emma Stone
More Society
Top Stories
Storms move out, strong winds remain
Traffic relief planned for Brier Creek area
15 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
Gas leak blocks S. Saunders Street near I-40
68-year-old Sanford man shot to death
Comedian Don Rickles has passed away at age 90
2 teens killed after falling from Myrtle Beach balcony
Show More
Girl found living with monkeys in Indian forest
Durham's Kestrel Heights High School loses appeal
21-year-old lifeguard found dead in NC pool
Senate GOP 'goes nuclear,' clearing way for Trump court pick
Nunes stepping aside from Russia probe
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tar Heels return home after national championship win
PHOTOS: UNC plays Gonzaga for national title
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
More Photos