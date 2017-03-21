Chapel Hill boy may need third bone-marrow transplant

EMBED </>More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1811676" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Are you a bone-marrow match? You might save a life, like that of 12-year-old Henry Gilchrist.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help