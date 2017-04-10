SOCIETY

Chapel Hill jump-rope coach achieves dream of lifetime

EMBED </>More News Videos

The team has nine world titles and seven national championships, but for the coach, this new center is about something more.

By
CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A new world-class gym is open in the Triangle, and it's specifically for jump rope.

The Bouncing Bulldogs are one of the best international sport teams around, and their coach has shaped the lives of local children for decades.

The new Bouncing Bulldog Community Center is coach Ray Fredrick Jr.'s dream realized.

The team has nine world titles and seven national championships, but for the coach, this new center is about something more.

"We wanted to create an environment for young people that they could walk into this environment and grow, and be the best person they could be," Fredrick said. "Regardless of the environment they came from."

He founded this team 30 years ago, as a teacher in Chapel Hill and Durham public schools. Now, he and his wife have dedicated their lives to this.

EMBED More News Videos

A glimpse of the Bouncing Bulldogs in action.



"My salary is zero and some people say 'why?' " Fredrick said. "We are put on this earth to be servants, to help other people, and the only thing I can take with me is a good name when I leave here."

"That's the way the world should be," said Fredrick's wife, Patricia Fredrick, who is also a volunteer. "It's not what we have, it's what we give."

The coach's dream doesn't stop at the new center. He hopes to expand the gym to include an academic-enrichment center for underprivileged children in two years.

The discipline they're learning on the court translates into the classroom - the combined GPA of his senior students is at a 5.0 thanks to advanced placement courses - and he hopes their global competitions are teaching them lessons, too.

"Use that jump rope as a vehicle to connect with other boys and girls in this environment, also when we travel, to help make this world a better place," Ray Fredrick said.

EMBED More News Videos

More from the Bouncing Bulldogs.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycool kidschapel hill newsrecreationcommunityChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Help boy with down Syndrome get birthday wish from Rider Strong
Billboard Music Awards 2017 nominees
Man becomes pilot after a childhood Make-A-Wish day
ABC11 Together Perspectives 4/9/17
More Society
Top Stories
2 adults, 1 child dead in California school shooting
NC woman speaks out 3 years after ex kills her parents
Raleigh Police seek man who robbed credit union
NCCU freshman killed in head-on Durham crash
Troubleshooter: Children's book author gets deposit back
NC 6-month-old in critical condition; parents charged
Maryland man charged in sex crime involving NC minor
Show More
Charleston church shooter pleads guilty in state case
Video: Doctor's lip busted while dragged off overbooked flight
Police looking for serial rapist tied to 11 rapes
Download the ABC11/AccuWeather app!
Driver hurt after Porsche overturns in downtown Durham
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, April 10, 2017
Troubleshooter: Children's book author gets deposit back
NC woman speaks out 3 years after ex kills her parents
Governor Cooper at 100 days in office
More Video