On Saturday, Sydney Davis, who grew up in Chapel Hill, received the "People's Choice Award" at the Miss Clemson University pageant.The sophomore is only the second student with Down syndrome to compete in the pageant.The winner, Brooklyn Garrett, took Sydney by the hand as she was crowned the new Miss Clemson.Sydney's mom said Brooklyn and Sydney both walked up to the front of the stage and bowed together.When we sat down with Sydney and her mom before the pageant, it wasn't Sydney who was nervous but her mom Patti who struggled to describe what it's like to send a child with special needs off to college."It's even harder," she said.But Sydney helps her through it."When you know it's going to be the best thing for her, that does it," said Patti.Sydney's part of the ClemsonLIFE program that is designed specifically for students with disabilities. She lives in a dorm with two roommates."She's just an unbelievable girl, but then I think a lot of kids with disabilities can do this stuff. We just don't give them credit to try," said Patti.