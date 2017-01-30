SOCIETY

Chapel Hill student with Down syndrome receives award in Miss Clemson University pageant

EMBED </>More News Videos

The winner, Brooklyn Garrett, took Sydney by the hand as she was crowned the new Miss Clemson. (WTVD)

By
CLEMSON, South Carolina (WTVD) --
On Saturday, Sydney Davis, who grew up in Chapel Hill, received the "People's Choice Award" at the Miss Clemson University pageant.

The sophomore is only the second student with Down syndrome to compete in the pageant.

The winner, Brooklyn Garrett, took Sydney by the hand as she was crowned the new Miss Clemson.

Sydney's mom said Brooklyn and Sydney both walked up to the front of the stage and bowed together.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When we sat down with Sydney and her mom before the pageant, it wasn't Sydney who was nervous but her mom Patti who struggled to describe what it's like to send a child with special needs off to college.

"It's even harder," she said.

But Sydney helps her through it.

"When you know it's going to be the best thing for her, that does it," said Patti.

RELATED: Chapel Hill student with Down syndrome competes in Miss Clemson University pageant

Sydney's part of the ClemsonLIFE program that is designed specifically for students with disabilities. She lives in a dorm with two roommates.

"She's just an unbelievable girl, but then I think a lot of kids with disabilities can do this stuff. We just don't give them credit to try," said Patti.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydown syndromepageantChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Princess Diana statue to mark 20 years since death
Young man insists ailing 89-year-old moves in with him
Women's Chamber Luncheon returns to Cary
Durham pressured to pass anti-discrimination ordinance
More Society
Top Stories
Demonstrators swarm RDU in protest of Trump travel ban
Delta operations return to normal after systems outage
6 Dead in Shooting at Quebec City Mosque; 2 Suspects Held
Dirt detectives not happy with new Raleigh ordinance
Police: Road rage leads to Raleigh shooting
Trump Defends Travel Ban: 'This Is About Terror and Keeping Our Country Safe'
SC tech worker visiting Iran can't return to US
Show More
White House reverses course on green card holders
US Service Member Killed in SEAL Raid on Al-Qaeda in Yemen
1 dead, 2 hurt in Durham nightclub shooting
6 arrested after protests erupt at Charlotte airport
Gorbachev: 'It All Looks as If the World Is Preparing for War'
More News
Top Video
SC tech worker visiting Iran can't return to US
6 arrested after protests erupt at Charlotte airport
Dirt detectives not happy with new Raleigh ordinance
Demonstrators swarm RDU in protest of Trump travel ban
More Video