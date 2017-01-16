ABC11 TOGETHER

Pennsylvania charity gives ailing, homeless woman new lease on life
EMBED </>More News Videos

Anna is getting help from a Pennsylvania charity that happened to hear about her story.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Wake County woman who was homeless and in need of medical care has gotten a helping hand from a young Pennsylvania woman who runs a charity called Jamie's Dream Team.

The 60-year old woman, who asked that she only be identified by her first name, had recently been living in an extended-stay hotel in Garner but was running out of money.

Jamie Holmes, who founded the non-profit, was in town to help fund a wedding for a young couple with disabilities when she heard about "Anna."

Want more ABC11 Together stories? Get the ABC11 News App

Calling Anna "an angel," Holmes said she is now raising money on her organization's website to pay for Anna's room for as long as she needs it.

Anna, who carried around a signed "Do Not Resuscitate" order with her and her oxygen tank, said Jamie and her organization have given her a new lease on life. They've also given her all the supplies she needs to set up housekeeping in her room.

If you want to help in the effort, go to jamiesdreamteam.org and click on the "donate" button.

Holmes says right now all the money being donated is going directly to "Anna."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyabc11 togethercharityhomelessGarner
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Durham police make boy's birthday wish come true
Magic of Storytelling
Book Drive Celebrates MLK's Dream
Make-A-Wish makes boy's dream come true in Raleigh
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
Durham police make boy's birthday wish come true
Wedding photos of the year contest winners
Newborn baby shares birthday with mom and dad
Wrecker used to pull 1,500 lb cow from pool
More Society
Top Stories
Durham pastor in good spirits despite violent robbery
NCCU football player shot in home near school's campus
Man charged in two Fayetteville rape cases
Triangle honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested
Duke Energy offers $5K compensation for coal ash neighbors
Deputies say man shot himself at Spring Lake gun shop
Show More
Police: 5 killed in shooting at Mexican nightclub
Report: Madoff capitalizing off hot chocolate in prison
Water main breaks impacting traffic in Durham
Nanny allegedly burns 2-year-old with curling iron
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
More News
Top Video
Durham pastor in good spirits despite violent robbery
Duke Energy offers $5K compensation for coal ash neighbors
Triangle honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested
More Video