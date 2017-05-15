NEWTON, North Carolina --A 4-year-old boy in Newton, NC, had the weekend of his life after hanging out with his heroes at a cookout in his backyard.
Blake Helms has always wanted to be a man of service and loves the fire department, WSOC reports.
"Blake has such a servant's heart," his mother, Dana Helms, said.
Blake often visits the Newton Fire Department, where he is always welcomed by the firefighters.
In February, Blake came up with an idea to host a cookout for the firefighters and decided to invite the Newton Fire Department and the Newton Police Department.
After he got the "okay" from his dad, invitations to the "Grateful Grillout" were printed, which Blake personally delivered.
After the guests of honor were invited, Blake went door to door to invite neighbors and ask them to bring an item of appreciation for the firefighters and police officers.
Fifteen firefighters, nine police officers, and three probation officers showed up for the cookout on Saturday.
Firefighters brought fire hats for the children in the neighborhood and the Newton Police Department brought Blake his own badge, wallet, and SWAT hat.
The family served hot dogs, hamburgers, cole slaw and all the fixings so Blake and his family could show their gratitude and let them know how respected they are in the community.
The family is talking about making the cookout an annual event.
