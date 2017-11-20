Chris Christie getting road named for him in home county

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J. --New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie may be deeply unpopular in his state, but in his home county he's getting a road named after him.
Christie on Monday will be on hand when a new access road to Central Park of Morris County is christened Governor Chris Christie Way.
The Republican lives in nearby Mendham Township and served in the county government in the mid-1990s. He's the first governor to hail from the county since the 1800s.
Christie easily won re-election in 2013 and was viewed as a top 2016 presidential contender. But his approval rating has plummeted in the wake of the George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal and his failed presidential bid.
He leaves office in January, when Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy takes over.
