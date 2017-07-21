Clayton girl with brittle bones meets fundraising goal

Thanks to the generosity of all of you, a local 10-year-old girl with a rare brittle bone disease and an infectious personality will be able to get the life-saving spinal surgery she needs without her parents having to worry about how they'll afford expenses.ABC11 shared Abby Norris's story with you a week ago.Her surgery will be in Canada and her family needed help fundraising $4,000 for travel expenses and hotel stay during her recovery up there, which could take weeks, or longer.Now the family has reached and surpassed their fundraising goal, and Abby's future, though still very challenging, looks much brighter.Thank you to all who generously donated.