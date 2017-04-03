BUZZWORTHY

Colorado veterinarians 'invite' rescue kittens to wedding

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Michele and Nicholas Anderson were married on March 25 (Credit: Autumn Cutaia Photography)</span></div>
LARKSPUR, Colorado --
Veterinarians Michele and Nicholas Anderson don't exclude anyone special in their lives when they celebrate life's big moments, and their wedding was no exception.

Last month, the Colorado couple "invited" two rescue kittens to their wedding and even included them in photos.

ABC News reports, the newlyweds volunteer at Devine Feline, a cat welfare clinic in Denver near their home.

They brought the kittens, Jeeves and Houdini, along on their wedding day to try and raise awareness about animal welfare issues.

"The organization helps with low-cost spay/neuter and vaccine clinics, runs a trap-neuter-release program and helps place otherwise feral or homeless cats and kittens into forever and foster homes," Nicholas, 29, told ABC News.

The couple met in veterinary school, St. Matthew's University in the Grand Cayman Islands, and had been dating for four years before getting married in front of approximately 140 family and friends on March 25 at Spruce Mountain Ranch in Larkspur, Colorado.

The couple said the kittens were a big hit with the wedding party.

"The wedding party was ecstatic to see the kittens," Nicholas said. "However, after some thought on the matter, they were not surprised... that we would have them there for photos."

The kittens remain available for adoption at Devine Feline.

Related Topics:
societyweddingpet adoptionkittenstrendingbuzzworthybaby animalsColorado
