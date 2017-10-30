RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --With temperatures dipping, the Raleigh Rescue Mission is preparing to expand its white flag program. The mission is asking for donations to help keep the homeless warm this winter.
"We are in the process of expanding our Emergency Overnight Program to accommodate an additional 24 women and children in preparation for the upcoming cold winter nights," said Raleigh Rescue Mission's President/CEO John Luckett in a statement.
The items needed include:
- Men's, women's and children's coats (adult XL or larger coats most needed)
- Toboggan-style knit hats
- Thermal Gloves
- Scarves
- Thermal socks
- Hand Warmers
- Full Sized Blankets
- Sleeping bags
For more information visit raleighrescue.org.