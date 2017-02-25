SOCIETY

Congressman G. K. Butterfield hosts community discussion in Durham

Congressman G. K. Butterfield at a community discussion in Durham

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01) hosted the community discussion "Forward Together" in Durham on Saturday to get a sense of what issues Durham citizens are most concerned about.

Inside Hillside High School's auditorium, hundreds gathered to talk to face-to-face with Butterfield. Their questions covered a wide range of issues facing the Bull City and the nation.

Attendees covered topics such as affordable healthcare, climate change, and President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

On the topic of immigration, Butterfield told the audience Democrats stand ready to enact a comprehensive plan, which was met with thunderous applause.

Butterfield told the audience he will take their voices back with him to Washington ahead of the President's first official address to Congress Tuesday, where he will also lay out his vision for the nation.

"I will be on the floor of the house Tuesday night," Butterfield told the crowd. "I will be listening very carefully. I will have pen and paper at my disposal and I will take notes. I will respond immediately thereafter."

Congressman Butterfield says he does not expect Democrats to boycott President Trump's address. Congressman David Price, a Democrat who represents a large part of the Triangle, will hold his town hall next Saturday.


