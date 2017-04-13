Cooking for a cause: Rescue Mission preps for Easter feast

DURHAM (WTVD) --By nightfall in east Durham, the all-night cook-a-thon was in full swing. Volunteers were standing guard over hunks of pork shoulder that will slow-cook for the next eight hours. By midday Friday, the food will feed over 1,000 neighbors in need for the Durham Rescue Mission's big Easter event.
These jolly volunteers hauled in the donated pork on carts - unboxing more than 800 pounds of meat. Then it was off to the grills that are lined up like small army tanks in a tent outside the mission.
For Murphy Rumple, now in his eighth straight year as a volunteer, the payoff is simple.
"Just the fellowship of being with all these men and seeing all the work that the Durham Rescue Mission does," Rumple said.
It's an organization relied upon by nearly 2/3 of the city's homeless; many of whom will arrive here Friday for an Easter feast they may not otherwise get.
"Makes you feel good, that's the fuzzy feeling," said Chester Rives.
That fuzzy feeling has kept Rives coming back as a volunteer for the last 15 years. Well, that and the smiles and good-natured ribbing these volunteer cookers are known for. Rives had plenty of jokes about his buddy's extra-vinegary barbecue sauce.
"Paint remover!" Rives joked about the strong concoction. "It's good sauce. We rib each other about our sauces."
Each year the mission makes sure every child leaves with an Easter basket. Donations were slow this year. A week and half ago, they only had 180 baskets. But this Holy Week has opened the flood gates. Donations poured in. They've gone from 180 baskets to nearly 1,700.
"We started calling people, churches and usually near the end they start responding pretty fast. And, they just start coming in," said Richard Dial, a staffer at Durham Rescue Mission.
Back outside the mission, the coordinated chaos continued on the grills. They were cooking for a cause and enjoying every minute.
"I mean cooking 800 pounds of barbecue -- not everyone gets to say they get to do that," Rumple said. "If this helps the community and helps those men, it's all worth it."
