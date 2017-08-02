SOCIETY

Couple claims children taken away because of low IQ score

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple claims children were taken away because of low IQ score: Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 1, 2017. (WPVI)

WPVI
BEND, Oregon --
An Oregon couple says their two young sons were taken away because they scored too low on an IQ test.

Amy Fabbrini and Eric Ziegler lost custody of their first child, four years ago shortly after he was born.

They say it happened after a friend contacted child services with concerns about neglect, saying the couple were not picking up on the baby's cues.

Their second son was also taken into state custody as a newborn, never making it out of the hospital.

According to court documents, officials fear the couple can't create a safe environment because they both have IQs hovering around 70.

The average is between 90 and 110.

The couple says they've fulfilled the state's requests to take parenting, CPR, and nutrition classes, but have not been reunited with their boys.

The agency overseeing their case says it can't comment on specifics, but maintain intelligence can't be the only factor for removing a child from a home.

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldparentingbig talkerstrending
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Elementary school teacher includes students in wedding
Winners of the National Geographic travel photographs of the year
Boy asks for rainbow pictures after loss of parents
Dancing cop directs traffic with style
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh police investigating 2 murders 3 hours apart
Dirt bikers to cops: 'We're going to do what we want to do'
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old shot to death
Outer Banks remain without power, here's the latest
Suspect dead and 2 deputies shot in California following dispute over marijuana
Humidity creeping back up!
Roanoke Rapids police respond to serious stabbing
Show More
Employee's car crashes into Morrisville restaurant
Family demands answers after child dies in foster care
What to cut? Wake County School Board works on budget
Cary mom desperate to find her son in custody in Japan
Raleigh woman held in Honduras allowed trip to hospital
More News
Top Video
Raleigh police investigating 2 murders 3 hours apart
Mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old shot to death
What to cut? Wake County School Board works on budget
Employee's car crashes into Morrisville restaurant
More Video