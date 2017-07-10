SOCIETY

Couple poses for new wedding photos 38 years after theirs were lost in a fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Decades after their wedding photos were lost in a fire, this couple got a do-over photo shoot. (Ashleigh Bing Photography)

Jennifer and Timothy Bing were married in 1979, but they didn't have any professional photos to remember the day because they were burned in a fire.

It was particularly painful for Jennifer to lose the photos, as her father died just two weeks after her wedding.

"I was very upset," Jennifer told ABC News. "That meant I would not have one picture of him walking me down the aisle. No pictures."

So when the Maryland couple's anniversary came around this year, daughter Ashleigh Bing thought of a touching gift: new wedding photos.

"She has made a wish come true of mine that I thought would never happen," Jennifer said. "She's my favorite girlfriend in the whole wide world."

To pull off the sweet present, Ashleigh, who is a wedding photographer, pulled out all the stops. She rented sequin gowns for her mother and a tux for her father. She bought her mother a bouquet and had her make-up done. Then she spent three hours photographing them outside of the Washington National Cathedral and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

"I wanted them to have a really, really nice backdrop. They got married in a small community church in Maryland, which isn't that pretty," Ashleigh said. "If they had to wait 40 years for some real pictures, I figured let's make it something nice."

Jennifer said she not only loved the photos, she enjoyed starring in the photo shoot.

"One of my favorite parts was that she had made a playlist of all our favorite music, which included the music that played at our wedding," Jennifer said. "We felt like celebrities."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyweddingphotosmarriageromancefeel good
Load Comments
SOCIETY
NC mother meets son 100 days after giving birth
Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate
Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter after finishing school
Adorable elephant tries handstand in water
More Society
Top Stories
Woman sought in I-95 rest area assault, attempted robbery
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
NC mother meets son 100 days after giving birth
How to save big on Amazon's Prime Day
Judge OKs completion of huge house on NC Outer Banks
Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway
Back to school today for some students
Show More
Missing swimmer found along North Carolina beach
Man wanted in Raleigh stabbing arrested in Maryland
Conway: No meaningful information received in Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, tries to rape her
More News
Top Video
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
Watch: Truck slams into Kansas TV station
Crash downs power lines, closes Raleigh roadway
Police: Man cuts woman with scissors, tries to rape her
More Video