SOCIETY

Couple looking for owners of 1963 wedding album found while renovating home

EMBED </>More Videos

"I sat looking through it and thought, 'We need to find these people.'" (Courtesy Megan Kapsidis)

While performing renovations on a home, Bobby Kapsidis came across a wedding album from decades ago. Now, he and his wife Megan Kapsidis are reaching out on Facebook to try and find the owners of the lost album.

"My first reaction was, 'Wow, what a beautiful wedding,'" Megan told ABC News. "I sat looking through it and thought, 'We need to find these people.'"

Megan posted a message on Facebook to spread awareness of the lost album and potentially locate the couple in it, and says she has received thousands of responses.


"I'm pretty sure I'm going to find her, if not, her family," Megan said. "I have a lead that she's two towns north of where we are now. I'd like to return it and maybe hear a little bit about her wedding day if she's willing to talk about it."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweddingsfeel gooddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Zoo welcomes baby gorilla after emergency delivery
Adorable dog snuggles up with baby
Calls for 'Fearless Girl' to be permanent on Wall Street
Mom receives dream car after graduating from law school
More Society
Top Stories
Read full text of Comey's Senate testimony opening remarks
Citizen irate after Durham shooting that killed child
Man charged in 7-year-old's shooting death denied bond
Lowes moves IT jobs to India, lays off 100 NC employees
Commercial building catches fire in Raleigh
Sailor from USS Normandy is missing after going overboard
Texas child dies from suspected 'dry drowning'
Show More
Police find 8th victim in London Bridge attack
Raleigh apartment residents vent at meeting about curfew
Trump says he has his FBI pick
Coast Guard searching for man missing in North Carolina
House to weigh in on move to end concealed-carry permit
More News
Top Video
Man charged in 7-year-old's shooting death denied bond
House to weigh in on move to end concealed-carry permit
Wake school board has fingers crossed for funding needs
Raleigh apartment residents vent at meeting about curfew
More Video