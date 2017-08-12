SOCIETY

San Antonio couple takes mermaid-themed engagement pictures

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Antonio man gave his mermaid-obsessed girlfriend the "Under the Sea" proposal of her dreams.

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico --
A San Antonio man gave his mermaid-obsessed girlfriend the "Under the Sea" proposal of her dreams.

Eric Martinez popped the question in a beautiful sun-drenched dry cave but also arranged an immediate underwater photo shoot by del Sol Photography in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

His wife-to-be Cammy Rynae Cuoco, wore a mermaid outfit to complete the fairytale.

She said her favorite princess is Ariel from the Little Mermaid and she always wanted to have a prince Eric of her very own.

Their photographer said they used a ring pop for the engagement ring pictures so it would be visible under water.

Related Topics:
societymermaidengagementphotosbuzzworthySan Antonio
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Woman goes into labor just before wedding ceremony
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Raleigh 'lemonade kids'
Girl born blind inspires with her singing
More Society
Top Stories
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
2 dead after helicopter crashes near violent VA rally
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
Fort Bragg fixes water main break, lifts boil advisory
Vehicle plows into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania react to VA rally
1 killed by falling granite slab at Raleigh workplace
Raleigh man dies after van falls, crushes him
Show More
Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Raleigh 'lemonade kids'
Torch-wielding white nationalists march on University of Virginia
AP sources: US-NKorea talking behind the scenes for months
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
Feds: ISIS tried to use eBay, PayPal to fund US attacks
More News
Top Video
Raleigh Rescue Mission gives 2K backpacks to those in need
Corpus Christi nuns rollerblade in full wardrobe
Anonymous donor gives $5,000 to Raleigh 'lemonade kids'
'The best feeling:' 18th Airborne troops come home
More Video