A San Antonio man gave his mermaid-obsessed girlfriend the "Under the Sea" proposal of her dreams.Eric Martinez popped the question in a beautiful sun-drenched dry cave but also arranged an immediate underwater photo shoot by del Sol Photography in Riviera Maya, Mexico His wife-to-be Cammy Rynae Cuoco, wore a mermaid outfit to complete the fairytale.She said her favorite princess is Ariel from the Little Mermaid and she always wanted to have a prince Eric of her very own.Their photographer said they used a ring pop for the engagement ring pictures so it would be visible under water.