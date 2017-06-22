SOCIETY

Couple uses catfish to reveal baby's gender

EMBED </>More Videos

One Oklahoma couple used an unusual method to announce the gender of their unborn baby. (Shelby Leaming Moore via Storyful)

Some couples that are expecting reveal their baby's gender on Facebook or over the phone. This Oklahoma couple had a different way of announcing the gender of their unborn child: with a catfish.

On June 18, Shelby Leaming Moore shared video of the fishy gender reveal on Facebook. Men stood in a lake and tried to retrieve the catfish below water, which had a colored ribbon attached to it indicating the gender.

When they pulled out the fish, its ribbon was revealed to be pink, indicating that the couple will be expecting a girl.

"It's a girl!!!" Moore wrote on Facebook. "Collins Taylor Moore will be welcomed into the world on 12-2-17!"
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolercatfishfishfishingpregnant womanpregnancy
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Top five most expensive cities in the U.S.
Elementary students break world record for skipping rope
Man to be reunited with 36-year-old message in a bottle
Boys wear skirts to protest school's dress code
More Society
Top Stories
What's next for the Senate health care bill?
North Carolina passes $23 billion budget
NC state senator calls out 'jihad media' in Twitter rant
Student-loan servicers under fire from public servants
Senate agrees driver's ed should include police stops
North Carolina 'DC Pizzagate' shooter sentenced
Watch this soldier's warm welcome home from his dog
Show More
Trump tweets that he did not record Comey
Senate Obamacare replacement cuts Medicaid
Police chief pleads with author who hid treasure to 'call off the hunt' after 2 die
Latest track for Tropical Storm Cindy is north of NC
Traveler pays just $76 for a $7,000 first-class flight
More News
Top Video
Watch: Thief tripped up by pants on camera
Bergdahl lawyers can't ask if jurors voted for Trump
Watch this soldier's warm welcome home from his dog
Coach K rings Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell
More Video