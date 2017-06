Couple uses catfish to reveal baby's gender

Some couples that are expecting reveal their baby's gender on Facebook or over the phone. This Oklahoma couple had a different way of announcing the gender of their unborn child: with a catfish.On June 18, Shelby Leaming Moore shared video of the fishy gender reveal on Facebook . Men stood in a lake and tried to retrieve the catfish below water, which had a colored ribbon attached to it indicating the gender.When they pulled out the fish, its ribbon was revealed to be pink, indicating that the couple will be expecting a girl."It's a girl!!!" Moore wrote on Facebook. "Collins Taylor Moore will be welcomed into the world on 12-2-17!"