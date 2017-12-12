BULLYING

Criticism arises against bullied child's mother after viral video

EMBED </>More Videos

The hashtag #StandWith Keaton continues to trend on social media. But now, some people say they don't stand with the middle schooler from Tennessee, despite his moving plea. (KGO-TV)

The hashtag #StandWith Keaton continues to trend on social media. But now, some people say they don't stand with the middle schooler from Tennessee, despite his moving plea.

RELATED: Boy gets support from across the world after emotional bullying video goes viral

Keaton's mom Kimberly first posted the video on Friday on her Facebook page recounting how kids would pour milk on her son, making him afraid to go to lunch.

Since then, celebrities have flocked to support him. University of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano spent the day with Keaton yesterday and tweeted, "Now I have the little brother I always wanted."



Captain America Chris Evans tweeted, "Stay strong Keaton" and invited his family to attend the Avengers premiere next year.



But backlash is growing after pictures surfaced on social media of the family posing with Confederate flags.

African-American pop culture site Bossip points out that many black celebrities are comforting Keaton.

But Actor Patton Oswalt from ABC's Agents of SHIELD said, "Keaton didn't get to choose the family that raised and shaped him -- how 'bout showing him that people of all races and creeds can come together?"

Related Topics:
societybullyinganti-bullyingviral videocelebrityu.s. & worldcontroversial video
Load Comments
Related
Boy's emotional bullying video gets support across the world
BULLYING
Boy's emotional bullying video gets support across the world
Bullying leads to 13-year-old girl's suicide, family says
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
RTP waitress: Boss harassed, bullied her even after she quit
More bullying
SOCIETY
National Geographic's best photographs of 2017
Young runner helps struggling woman to marathon finish line
Boy's emotional bullying video gets support across the world
Woman says she was kicked off flight for breastfeeding
More Society
Top Stories
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Durham shooting
Raleigh pedestrian injured during hit-and-run
Victim's families of Duke Life Flight blame engine, pilot
Cary woman says she almost fell for new hostage scam
Moore, Jones set to face off in Alabama Senate election
Cumberland Co. students suspended over racist tweets
This Netflix tweet is creeping some people out
Suspect arrested in Orange County stabbing death
Show More
Woman assaulted at Durham dog park: 'I was targeted'
Harnett County teen arrested in shooting death of friend
Holiday scams that will catch you off guard
Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4
These hero police officers took down the NYC bomb suspect
More News
Top Video
Victim's families of Duke Life Flight blame engine, pilot
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Durham shooting
News Digest for Monday Dec. 11, 2017
Durham family needs your help to win dream job
More Video