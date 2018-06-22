CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --ABC11 Together is highlighting the good deed of a local high school student.
Saiveon Jackson was walking around his Cumberland County neighborhood, looking for lawns to cut for cash this summer, when he found a wallet on the side of the road.
When he went to return it, he learned that the owner wasn't the only one looking for it.
Jackson spoke with ABC11 on Thursday. He showed us his lawn mower which had given out after all the lawns he had been cutting this week.
"I usually walk around, ask people if I can mow their yards," Jackson said. "I usually charge them $30.00."
And Monday morning was no different.
"I was just walking around and I saw a wallet in the grass, so I went to the door and nobody answered," said Jackson.
In a very millennial move, Jackson turned to social media to find the owner.
"I texted him on Facebook and he texted me back the same day," said Jackson.
The cops also came calling.
"I get a call from the sheriff's department and they're like, 'I'm calling about your son Saiveon,'" said Danelle Jackson, Saiveon's mom. "So I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, what's going on, what's wrong?'"
But it was more so about what Saveion did right.
That wallet belonged to Donte Wise, Admissions Director at Fayetteville State University.
Deputies said it was stolen during a car break-in on Sunday night.
"I'm just so thankful to God that he allowed Saiveon to find it," said Wise. "Anyone else could've found it and had bad intentions. But he found it and with the heart he has ..."
Saiveon returned a wallet full of money that he could've used himself.
"Next week, I have a school trip for FCCLA, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, and that's what I was mowing for," said Jackson.
The selfless act, which was posted on Facebook, has now gotten thousands of likes and shares.
Saiveon's mom said it's a product of his upbringing.
"I've always taught him standards. You're a man, you're going to look another man in his eyes and always do the right thing. Whether you're alone or if everyone else isn't doing the right thing.
In other words, just follow the golden rule.
"I know if it was my wallet, I would want someone to return it," said Jackson.
Saiveon leaves next week for Atlanta.
He's looking for more lawns to cut.
To thank the teen, Wise is raising money for his trip.
Donations can be made online.