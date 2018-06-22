ABC11 TOGETHER

Cumberland County teen finds wallet stolen during break-in, returns it to owner

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 Together is highlighting the good deed of a local high school student. (Credit: CCSO)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
ABC11 Together is highlighting the good deed of a local high school student.

Saiveon Jackson was walking around his Cumberland County neighborhood, looking for lawns to cut for cash this summer, when he found a wallet on the side of the road.

When he went to return it, he learned that the owner wasn't the only one looking for it.

Jackson spoke with ABC11 on Thursday. He showed us his lawn mower which had given out after all the lawns he had been cutting this week.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I usually walk around, ask people if I can mow their yards," Jackson said. "I usually charge them $30.00."

And Monday morning was no different.

"I was just walking around and I saw a wallet in the grass, so I went to the door and nobody answered," said Jackson.

In a very millennial move, Jackson turned to social media to find the owner.

"I texted him on Facebook and he texted me back the same day," said Jackson.

The cops also came calling.

"I get a call from the sheriff's department and they're like, 'I'm calling about your son Saiveon,'" said Danelle Jackson, Saiveon's mom. "So I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, what's going on, what's wrong?'"

But it was more so about what Saveion did right.

That wallet belonged to Donte Wise, Admissions Director at Fayetteville State University.

Deputies said it was stolen during a car break-in on Sunday night.

"I'm just so thankful to God that he allowed Saiveon to find it," said Wise. "Anyone else could've found it and had bad intentions. But he found it and with the heart he has ..."

Saiveon returned a wallet full of money that he could've used himself.

"Next week, I have a school trip for FCCLA, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, and that's what I was mowing for," said Jackson.

The selfless act, which was posted on Facebook, has now gotten thousands of likes and shares.

Saiveon's mom said it's a product of his upbringing.

"I've always taught him standards. You're a man, you're going to look another man in his eyes and always do the right thing. Whether you're alone or if everyone else isn't doing the right thing.

In other words, just follow the golden rule.

"I know if it was my wallet, I would want someone to return it," said Jackson.

Saiveon leaves next week for Atlanta.

He's looking for more lawns to cut.

NC lawn care company surprises boy with own mower
A local Fayetteville lawn care company surprises a boy, wanting to start his own summer business, after showing strong work ethic.


To thank the teen, Wise is raising money for his trip.



Donations can be made online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyabc11 togetherfeel goodcumberland county newsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Roadside service: Trooper delivers baby on busy Raleigh road
Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Concert raises money for Meals on Wheels
Peak City Pig Fest continues in Apex
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
I-Team: Surprising data on immigrants and refugees in NC
California boy visits Raleigh in nationwide effort to honor veterans
School changes Confederate name to honor Obama
Roadside service: Trooper delivers baby on busy Raleigh road
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Suspects approached man at gas station, took him to 3 ATMs
National Guard member accused of trying to steal guns in custody
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
Search warrants reveal new details in death of Wake Co. mom found in ditch
29-year-old man shot to death in Harnett Co.
Fayetteville's priciest real estate rentals, revealed
Woman refuses to pay for manicure, salon employee jumps on car
Holocaust survivor meets family of doctor who saved his life
Show More
Man allegedly chops off wife's arm in Brooklyn
Pentagon agrees to provide space for 20,000 migrant children
ABC orders 'Roseanne' spinoff for fall minus Roseanne Barr
One person dead in crash that closed Durham Freeway
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
More News