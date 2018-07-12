SOCIETY

A kid touching Meghan's hair and lovable dogs: Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry's first overseas trip

EMBED </>More Videos

Meghan and Harry's two-day trip to Dublin was full of adorable moments, including Harry playfully scolding a toddler who played with the duchess' hair. (Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images|Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

When a toddler touched the duchess' hair, Prince Harry had something to say about it (playfully, of course).

Meghan and Harry's first overseas trip as a married couple saw the duke and duchess on a two-day trip through Dublin.

There were plenty of cute moments throughout the trip, but perhaps none so talked-about as the moment Walter Cullen, 3, reached out and played with the duchess' hair. Photos show Prince Harry pointing a finger at the tot and seeming to tell him off for it as Walter puts his hand over his mouth. The interaction was part of the royals' visit to the Gaelic Athletic Association.

The couple visited the official residence of Irish President Michael D. Higgins, where they met the president's dogs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyMeghan Markleprince harryu.s. & worldphotos
SOCIETY
Make others smile on Cheer Up the Lonely Day
US Navy now allows women to wear ponytails, lock hairstyles
Happy Birthday, Malala! 5 ways she inspires us
Man accidentally records proposal in selfie mode
More Society
Top Stories
Autopsy: Garner mom found in ditch died from accidental overdose
Emmett Till: Government reopens investigation into slaying of black teen
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels charges dropped after Ohio strip club arrest
Update: Build-A-Bear closes lines for 'Pay Your Age' Day
New tick species makes its way to NC
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Baby dies from meningitis, possibly from unvaccinated person
Show More
US Navy now allows women to wear ponytails, lock hairstyles
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
More News