SOCIETY

Diamond ring lost 13 years ago while gardening found on misshaped carrot

EMBED </>More Videos

A Canadian woman said she found her lost engagement ring on a carrot.

CAMROSE, Alberta --
A Canadian woman who lost her engagement ring 13 years ago while weeding her garden on the family farm is wearing it proudly again after her daughter-in-law pulled it from the ground on a misshapen carrot.

Mary Grams, 84, said she can't believe the lucky carrot actually grew through and around the diamond ring she had long given up hope of finding.

Grams said she never told her husband, Norman, that she lost the ring, but told her son. Her husband died five years ago.

"I feel relieved and happy inside," Grams said this week. "It grew into the carrot. I still can't figure it out."

Her daughter-in-law, Colleen Daley, found the ring while harvesting carrots for supper with her dog Billy at the farm near Armena, Alberta, where Grams used to live. The farm has been in the family for 105 years.

Daley said while she was pulling the carrots and noticed one of them looked strange. She almost fed it to her dog but decided to keep it and just threw it in her pail. When she was washing the carrots she noticed the ring and spoke to her husband, Grams' son, about what she had found.

They quickly called Grams. "I said we found your ring in the garden. She couldn't believe it," Daley said. "It was so weird that the carrot grew perfectly through that ring."

Grams said she was eager to try the ring on again after so many years. With family looking on she washed the ring with a little soap to get the dirt off. It slid on her finger as easily as it did when her husband gave it to her.

"We were giggling and laughing," she said. "It fit. After that many years it fits."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societygood newsbizarretrendingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
In Raleigh, hundreds pledge to 'stand up against hate'
Fayetteville woman needs help after bank seizes handicap van
Raleigh women in their 80s, but not ready for a rocker
Obama's Charlottesville tweet becomes top 'liked'
More Society
Top Stories
Rally held in support of arrested protesters in Durham
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
Apex man facing charges in popular brewery robbery
Fayetteville woman needs help after bank seizes handicap van
No Powerball winner, jackpot now grows to $510 million!
School districts consider Confederate name changes
Man dies after bizarre chase, standoff in California
In Raleigh, hundreds pledge to 'stand up against hate'
Show More
Chapel Hill Police: Man tried to abduct students from Franklin Street school
Durham Police investigating after 16-year-old shot
Fayetteville pedestrian struck, killed crossing Skibo Rd
Raleigh residents: Smart meters doing more harm than good
4th person charged in destruction of Durham Confederate statue
More News
Top Video
Rally held in support of arrested protesters in Durham
In Raleigh, hundreds pledge to 'stand up against hate'
Fayetteville woman needs help after bank seizes handicap van
Raleigh residents: Smart meters doing more harm than good
More Video