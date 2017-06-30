Donations needed for kids fighting critical illnesses

The Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake counties is joining forces with the Johnson Lexus dealership to collect household items, toiletries, and food, as well as cash donations, to ensure families with kids fighting critical illnesses have year-round support.The Ronald McDonald Houses across North Carolina collectively provide more than 25,000 nights of comfort to more than 3,000 families each year and rely solely on donations and grants to provide food, shelter and support to families with children receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals.During the 'Christmas In July' event, they are inviting the community to get involved by purchasing items such as hand soap, packaged food items, and cleaning supplies and dropping them off at the following locations at Northgate Music on the Plaza on Guess Road in Durham on Friday from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m.; at Johnson Lexus on Capital Blvd. in Raleigh on July 22 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.; or at Ronald McDonald House in Durham on July 20 - July 25, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.The wish list includes food, households items, and other goods such as:Individually-packaged chips, crackers and snacksPop TartsBreakfast barsFruit cupsReady-to-heat soup (not concentrated)Easy MacSugar packets and/or 5 lb. bags of sugarPowedered creamerHot teaDried fruit Air freshenerLysol disinfectant sprayDish soapDishwasher podsBathroom cleaning productsCleaning spongesIndividual hand soap and sanitizerPine-SolTall kitchen trash bags 20 ounce paper bowlsLarge paper platesMeasuring cupsFood storage containersGift cards of any increment (Amazon, Wal-Mart, Home Depot)Grocery store gift cards