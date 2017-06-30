SOCIETY

Donations needed for kids fighting critical illnesses

EMBED </>More Videos

Christmas In July fundraiser (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake counties is joining forces with the Johnson Lexus dealership to collect household items, toiletries, and food, as well as cash donations, to ensure families with kids fighting critical illnesses have year-round support.

The Ronald McDonald Houses across North Carolina collectively provide more than 25,000 nights of comfort to more than 3,000 families each year and rely solely on donations and grants to provide food, shelter and support to families with children receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals.

During the 'Christmas In July' event, they are inviting the community to get involved by purchasing items such as hand soap, packaged food items, and cleaning supplies and dropping them off at the following locations at Northgate Music on the Plaza on Guess Road in Durham on Friday from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m.; at Johnson Lexus on Capital Blvd. in Raleigh on July 22 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.; or at Ronald McDonald House in Durham on July 20 - July 25, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The wish list includes food, households items, and other goods such as:

Individually-packaged chips, crackers and snacks
Pop Tarts
Breakfast bars
Fruit cups
Ready-to-heat soup (not concentrated)
Easy Mac
Sugar packets and/or 5 lb. bags of sugar

Powedered creamer
Hot tea
Dried fruit Air freshener
Lysol disinfectant spray
Dish soap
Dishwasher pods
Bathroom cleaning products
Cleaning sponges

Individual hand soap and sanitizer
Pine-Sol
Tall kitchen trash bags 20 ounce paper bowls
Large paper plates
Measuring cups
Food storage containers
Gift cards of any increment (Amazon, Wal-Mart, Home Depot)
Grocery store gift cards
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydonationsfundraiserDurhamRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Friday is last day to see Fayetteville's Field of Honor
The high cost of hidden addiction
Officer helps woman after stopping her for speeding
Chiropractor explains how to carry a car seat without back pain
More Society
Top Stories
Police investigating deadly shooting at Durham apartment
Officer helps woman after stopping her for speeding
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
'Morning Joe' hosts respond to Trump's attacks
Woman who pleaded guilty to running over US sailor: 'I deeply regret what happened'
The great Sam Perkins is giving back in Chapel Hill
RDU releases surveillance photos of missing woman
Show More
Sex assault charge against UNC football player dropped
Apex man accused of assaulting girl in her sleep
New ownership for broken Woodlake Dam?
Parts of I-95 to be widened
New law now makes it harder to get certain opioid drugs
More News
Top Video
Rolesville sandwich shop hires people with autism
NC State track and field athletes make Team USA
The great Sam Perkins is giving back in Chapel Hill
Can you solve the mystery of this flag?
More Video