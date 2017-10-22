Don't miss your chance to see WWII planes at RDU

The roar of a P-51 Mustang as it prepares for takeoff at Raleigh Durham International Airport is an impressive sound...one that provides a vivid reminder of life for the men and women who served America during World War II.We met some of their relatives during our Saturday coverage of the Wings of Freedom tour.Mike Fegely, stood in a long line for a look inside a vintage bomber.He proudly told us "My dad served in the 919 bomb group, 323rd squadron. The 919, the original 919 was in his bomb group and he was a waist gunner."We also met 94-year-old veteran Bill Hoffman, who helped to build bombers during the war."Oh yes! I wanted to see 'em again, though," said Hoffman. "I had forgotten how many screws and rivets are in one of these things!"And along with those veterans of WWII, you could see people who have a lot of reverence for their service, as well as the planes themselves.People like history buff Charles Wilson."I'm one of the baby boomers, and I grew up in America's golden age because of what these guys did," he said.Wilson told us about a Texas man he met, who shared information some of you may read here for the first time:"His mother was trained as a pilot, and her role was to ferry these planes from the factory in Fort Worth to the bases where they were deployed.That's what a lot of women were doing in the Second World War, and it's a little-known story."When the P-51 Mustang we saw take off returned to RDU about 30 minutes later, pilot William Morrison was eager to talk about his experience flying the fighter plane."I had a fantastic time! You should go yourself," he suggested.The last day to see history up close will be on Sunday.Admission is $15 and costs for taking a ride in those planes range from $400 to $3300. But once you're inside, you can tour the planes on the ground for no additional charge.