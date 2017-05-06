SOCIETY

Dozens honor fallen officers with bike ride to Washington

Dozens of police officers gather to start a weeklong journey to Washington DC to remember fallen law enforcement personnel (ABC11 Photographer/Dearon Smith)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Forty law enforcement officers from North Carolina, Virginia, and Arizona are cycling their way to Washington DC to honor the lives of fallen police officers.

The Raleigh Police Department Memorial Foundation organized the ride.


The purpose of the ride is to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Children and spouses are sent to summer camps with the funds collected.

The officers departed from Raleigh at 9 a.m. and are expected to arrive in DC on May 12.

