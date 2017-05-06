Over 40 police officers gather to start a weeklong journey to DC on remembrance of fallen law enforcement personnel. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/pfKv1px3Pl — Dearon Smith (@Dearon_Smith) May 6, 2017

Forty law enforcement officers from North Carolina, Virginia, and Arizona are cycling their way to Washington DC to honor the lives of fallen police officers.The Raleigh Police Department Memorial Foundation organized the ride.The purpose of the ride is to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Children and spouses are sent to summer camps with the funds collected.The officers departed from Raleigh at 9 a.m. and are expected to arrive in DC on May 12.