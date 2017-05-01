Dozens of activists gather for May Day rally in Raleigh

Dozens gather for May Day rally at Moore Square Park in Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/nFCvL28guR — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) May 1, 2017

Dozens of activists gathered at Moore Square Park in Raleigh this morning for a May Day rally. May Day is International Workers Day and activists said the rally was about defending all workers."I would like to see equal rights for everybody in this country no matter what they are--gay, straight, whatever religion they might be, whatever color, nationality," said Michael Eisenberg, of Raleigh.The Triangle Unity May Day Coalition, made up of more than 30 grassroots organizations, and the People's Assembly, organized the demonstration.Organizers say they oppose what President Trump had done during his first 100 days in office, saying his policies hurt working people and minorities."We're definitely opposed to the Muslim ban," said Raul Jimenez, of the Triangle People's Assembly. "We're opposed to immigration raids and separation of families across the country."In a rally in Pennsylvania this weekend, President Trump touted his accomplishments saying: "We are keeping one promise after another. And frankly, the people are really happy about it."There are similar rallies planned in Durham this evening.More info:Triangle Unity May Day Coalition and People's AssemblyMay Day RalliesMonday, May 1Rally: 1:00pm, Halifax Mall behind General Assembly, RaleighForum on Islamphobia: 2:00pm at Ar-Razzaq Mosque, 1009 W Chapel Hill St., Durham (lunch provided) Rally: 5:00pm, Site of new police headquarter construction, 602 East Main Street, DurhamRally: 6:00pm, Durham County Jail, 219 S Mangum, DurhamRally: 7:00pm, City Hall during Council meeting, 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham