SOCIETY

Dozens of activists gather for May Day rally in Raleigh

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dozens of activists gather for May Day rally in Raleigh

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Dozens of activists gathered at Moore Square Park in Raleigh this morning for a May Day rally. May Day is International Workers Day and activists said the rally was about defending all workers.

"I would like to see equal rights for everybody in this country no matter what they are--gay, straight, whatever religion they might be, whatever color, nationality," said Michael Eisenberg, of Raleigh.

The Triangle Unity May Day Coalition, made up of more than 30 grassroots organizations, and the People's Assembly, organized the demonstration.



Organizers say they oppose what President Trump had done during his first 100 days in office, saying his policies hurt working people and minorities.

"We're definitely opposed to the Muslim ban," said Raul Jimenez, of the Triangle People's Assembly. "We're opposed to immigration raids and separation of families across the country."

In a rally in Pennsylvania this weekend, President Trump touted his accomplishments saying: "We are keeping one promise after another. And frankly, the people are really happy about it."

There are similar rallies planned in Durham this evening.

More info:

Triangle Unity May Day Coalition and People's Assembly
May Day Rallies
Monday, May 1

Rally: 1:00pm, Halifax Mall behind General Assembly, Raleigh
Forum on Islamphobia: 2:00pm at Ar-Razzaq Mosque, 1009 W Chapel Hill St., Durham (lunch provided) Rally: 5:00pm, Site of new police headquarter construction, 602 East Main Street, Durham
Rally: 6:00pm, Durham County Jail, 219 S Mangum, Durham
Rally: 7:00pm, City Hall during Council meeting, 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham
Related Topics:
societyrallyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Family makes wheelchairs to help kids with spina bifida
Twin toddlers get ticketed by NYPD in Washington Heights
Cancer patients 'boogie down' for prom at MD Anderson
Baby boy finds perfect liver match in godmom
More Society
Top Stories
Bumpy evening ahead! Risk of severe weather today
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run returned to NC
NC DMV will now produce 'REAL IDs'
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
16-year-old accused of stabbing, throwing bleach at teen
The best day to buy gas is...
Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
Show More
Woman killed in Durham motorcycle crash identified
NC State police looking for suspect who grabbed woman
Report reveals hidden horror of sex assaults in schools
Man, woman shot outside Raleigh apartment
Man accused of trying to record people in bookstore bathroom
More News
Top Video
NC State police looking for suspect who grabbed woman
Man and pregnant woman pulled from floodwaters
Man accused of trying to record people in bookstore bathroom
Corps to release more water from Falls Lake
More Video