Museum dedicated to Dr. Seuss opens

The museum is based in Springfield, Massachusetts where the beloved author grew up, and features exhibits and characters from his beloved stories. (Steven Senne/AP)

A new museum dedicated to beloved children's author Dr. Seuss opened in his hometown of Springfield, Mass.

The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum features exhibits inspired from some of Theodor Seuss Geisel's most iconic characters and books, as well as new artwork and information about Seuss' childhood upbringing.

"The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss is a permanent, bilingual museum designed to introduce children and their families to the stories of Ted Geisel, promote joy in reading, and nurture specific literacy skills," according to the museum's website. "The 3,200-square-foot first floor exhibition will provide opportunities to explore new sounds and vocabulary, play rhyming games, invent stories, and engage in activities that encourage teamwork and creative thinking."

Leagrey Dimond, one of Seuss' stepchildren, told the Associated Press that the author "would absolutely be at ease here."

"And to know that he's going to be here permanently, safe, protected, that people who want to know more are going to make this trip here to see him, it's perfect."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
