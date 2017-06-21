ABC11 TOGETHER

8-year-old Durham boy fighting leukemia gets dream Disney trip

EMBED </>More Videos

Benjamin Paulakonis, 8, is fighting two rare forms of cancer.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An 8-year-old boy fighting leukemia is getting his wish come true.

Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina dropped off his tickets to Walt Disney World on Wednesday.

Like any 8-year-old, Benjamin Paulakonis loves toys, but his Legos hold a special meaning.

"When I was in the hospital, for when I first got sick, I built some Legos, and this is one of them," Paulakonis said.

He was diagnosed with two forms of rare leukemia and a condition causing abnormalities in his chromosomes - something that took his mother by surprise not long after her son walked her down the aisle.

"Going to the honeymoon, and come back, and all this happened was a nightmare," his mother, Francheska Macerou, said.



Not long ago, Benji's liver stopped working, leading him to spend eight days in the intensive-care unit. His mother was unsure whether she'd see him open his eyes again.

"Then the ninth day there, he just woke up and opened his eyes, and looked at me and said 'mommy, I love you,'" Macerou said.

"Things like Make-A-Wish, and all the foundations that have been helping us, give us a couple seconds of real breathing, you know," she added.

Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina dropped off tickets to Disney World, celebrating Benji with cupcakes and pizza, as he passed on the motivation that's kept him strong.

"I'm very thankful," he said.

Want more ABC11 Together stories? Get the ABC11 News App

"Other kids that are sick, it's OK to be scared, but not to be unhappy. Just know that you can get through this," Benji added.

"Benji, keep fighting every day. Mommy is here with you," Macerou said. "I hold your hand until the day they say you're cured, and life is going to be completely different. You're an inspiration for us, and you are our hero."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymake-a-wishfeel goodDisney Worldcancerchildren's healthgood newsabc11 togetherleukemiaDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Duke nurse takes photos for moms with risky pregnancies
Local pastor competing in World Transplant Games
Man given second chance looks forward to Father's Day
ABC11 Best in Class 2017
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
Gay couple recreates photo from 24 years ago
Koala wanders into restaurant in Australia
Giant cobra slithers into home
Vote for Miss North Carolina People's Choice
More Society
Top Stories
New rules passed for Wake Co. school resource officers
Raleigh Police seek suspect after man shot in abdomen
Fayetteville parents arrested in January death of infant girl
Durham manhunt underway after man tried to shoot at group of girls, police say
Canadian man from Tunisia charged in US airport attack
Mom shot, dies in 14-year-old son's arms
State budget plan moves forward; teachers not pleased
Show More
Latest track puts remains of Cindy over NC this weekend
New NC audit raises questions about milk safety
Police: NC school custodian arrested on crack charges
Teen killed in fall down elevator shaft at hospital
Fayetteville police arrest suspect in homicide case
More News
Top Video
New rules passed for Wake Co. school resource officers
Raleigh Police seek suspect after man shot in abdomen
Raleigh vigil held for slain Virginia Muslim teen
New NC audit raises questions about milk safety
More Video