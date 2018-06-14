SOCIETY

Durham creates racial equity task force

Task force challenged to study Durham's impact on people of color (WTVD)

Timothy Pulliam
DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Durham City Council has created a new concept for the city and surrounding areas called the racial equity task force.

"We want to make sure our policies don't exacerbate unwittingly sometimes the disparities that have occurred," stated Durham City Councilman Mark Anthony-Middleton

Middleton says this 12-member community board will be challenged to study Durham's polices and city ordinances, and their potential impact on people of color.

In addition to housing, the groups one-year study may include the city's hiring practices, who the city contracts with to perform work, and which neighborhoods get city parks and sidewalks.

The task force may look at police practices too.

"My hope is that it just won't be like a book club/conversation group," stated Middleton.

Middleton's ideal candidates include millennials, women of color, and individuals from all backgrounds with past experience with diversity, race equity and inclusion.

"Everyone is welcome in Durham so someone who has a firm appreciation for our Durham values. And that technical aspect also. The nuts and bolts of what race equity means when it has policy implications."

People interested in joining this task force will have a chance to apply on the city's website later this summer.
