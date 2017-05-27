  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
SOCIETY

Durham holds war reenactment to honor American soldiers

EMBED </>More Videos

Folks come out to observe Memorial Day Weekend at Durham's Bennett Place through realistic camps, weapons, and uniforms that provide a real life history lesson. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Bennett Place marked Memorial Day weekend with a war reenactment. It paid tribute to American soldiers who fought in World War I and featured reenactors from the Revolutionary War all the way up to the Gulf War.

Bennett Place was the site of the largest surrender of Confederate soldiers, ending the American Civil War.

The event featured realistic camps, weapons, and uniforms that provide a real life history lesson.

Some of the people have personal reasons for their involvement.

"My great-grandfather served in the American Army during World War I," said participant Greg Jones.

Jones came out Saturday to teach visitors about North Carolina's role in that conflict, as well as every war fought on this continent and abroad.

Megan Fauls thought it was important to bring her grandchildren.

"I wanted them to understand that Memorial Day is about a whole lot more than going to sales and the mall or going to the beach," Fauls explained. "It's about thanking the soldiers who have looked out for us over the centuries."

Jones and other reenactors thoroughly enjoy their work at Bennett Place.

"And you meet a lot of families out here who have the military connection," Jones said. "And you still see that bond going on in North Carolina."

For Fauls and her grandchildren, it's about gratitude.

"We out to all be thankful, all the time, about how much we owe to those who've come before us and those who are doing it now," Fauls said. "Looking out for us!"

You can bring your family along to experience this event on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymemorial daydurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
5-year-old boy celebrates birthday with Apex Police
Simple tips to better composting waste
Watch these elephants have fun in their pool
Memorial Day weekend by the numbers
More Society
Top Stories
Man shot to death in Goldsboro
UK police release photo of concert bomber
British Airways cancels all flights from 2 London airports amid computer outage
Music legend Gregg Allman dies at the age of 69
Chipotle data breach affects Triangle-area locations
2 kayakers rescued from Neuse River
Woman killed in Fayetteville car crash
Show More
Woman says co-worker stole her nude photos off her phone
Suspect in custody after fatal Virginia police shooting
2 men arrested after forcing alligator to drink beer
2-year-old boy survives falls from second-story window
Lawyer: Kushner stands ready to talk to investigators
More News
Top Video
Man shot to death in Goldsboro
Woman killed in Fayetteville car crash
2 men arrested after forcing alligator to drink beer
Field of honor a breathtaking Memorial Day reminder
More Video