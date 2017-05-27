Durham holds war reenactment to honor American soldiers

Bennett Place marked Memorial Day weekend with a war reenactment. It paid tribute to American soldiers who fought in World War I and featured reenactors from the Revolutionary War all the way up to the Gulf War.Bennett Place was the site of the largest surrender of Confederate soldiers, ending the American Civil War.The event featured realistic camps, weapons, and uniforms that provide a real life history lesson.Some of the people have personal reasons for their involvement."My great-grandfather served in the American Army during World War I," said participant Greg Jones.Jones came out Saturday to teach visitors about North Carolina's role in that conflict, as well as every war fought on this continent and abroad.Megan Fauls thought it was important to bring her grandchildren."I wanted them to understand that Memorial Day is about a whole lot more than going to sales and the mall or going to the beach," Fauls explained. "It's about thanking the soldiers who have looked out for us over the centuries."Jones and other reenactors thoroughly enjoy their work at Bennett Place."And you meet a lot of families out here who have the military connection," Jones said. "And you still see that bond going on in North Carolina."For Fauls and her grandchildren, it's about gratitude."We out to all be thankful, all the time, about how much we owe to those who've come before us and those who are doing it now," Fauls said. "Looking out for us!"You can bring your family along to experience this event on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.