The swim lesson moments before Nevaeh fell into the water.

Another Durham police officer is being hailed as a hero.Last week, Durham mother April Speed took her 3-year-old daughter, Nevaeh, to the downtown YMCA for swimming lessons.During a break, the little girl was sitting on the side of the pool while her mother was at the far end.Moments later, Nevaeh fell into the water."She was under the water," Speed told ABC 11. "Her hands were kind of up just waving. I was terrified."Speed said she started yelling and running which got the attention of Durham Police Captain Walter Tate whose son was also in the swim class.He made a bee-line for the girl and dove in the water."He was in his regular clothes, shoes, wallet in his pocket, phone in his pocket, everything," Speed said.Tate plucked the girl from the water, patted her on the back to expel the water from her lungs, and then handed her over to her distraught mother."It was a scary experience that actually turned out to be a blessing," Speed said. "I'm just glad he was in the right place at the right time!"ABC 11 tried to reach out to Tate but he was unavailable for an interview; however, Speed assured us that he is humble and gracious."I can never thank you enough," she told the officer.Speed said he turned to her and said, "'Oh, no problem. Don't worry about it. Don't worry about it.'"