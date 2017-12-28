FEEL GOOD

Durham police surprise disabled man with Panthers gear

Durham police surprise disabled man with Panthers gear (Credit: Durham Police Department/Facebook)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police officers helped spread some joy this Christmas - and they did it with some Panthers gear.

Officers from Squad 5-C teamed up with Durham County Social Services to bring some holiday cheer to 68-year-old James McClure.

McClure is a disabled man staying in an assisted living facility.

"His only source of income is his disability payment from the state which all goes to pay his cost of care," the department wrote on their Facebook page. "Mr. McClure does not have any family and was going to be alone for the holiday."

After officers found out that McClure loves the Panthers, they all pitched about bought him some gear including a hat and a zip-up jacket.



Officers were able to spend part of Christmas morning with McClure talking football and helping him enjoy his gifts.

"All of the officers agreed that even though they had to work on Christmas, it was a great way to spend the morning," the post concluded.
