Durham Rescue Mission cooking up big holiday meal

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Volunteers at the Durham Rescue Mission are hard at work to help make Christmas special for others.
The non-profit organization expects to feed thousands Friday at its annual Christmas event.
It's an effort driven by the help of donations and volunteer time to spread the joy of the holidays.
And prepping/cooking is about to start for the 100+ turkeys.@RescueDurham pic.twitter.com/heJKfBuSXC— Stephanie Lopez (@LopezABC11) December 22, 2016
Volunteers are busy prepping and cooking 110 turkeys, 30 spiral hams, and a variety of warm sides.
Scores of volunteers are helping to make that happen - more than 550 people will put their personal holiday preparations on pause to make the 11th annual event is a success.
They're whipping up a vat of stuffing. @RescueDurham pic.twitter.com/QbT1vUI2x8— Stephanie Lopez (@LopezABC11) December 22, 2016
Among those volunteers is Bennett Farrar, who's been through the program at the rescue mission and now just wants to pay it forward.
"It's about us preaching, giving the word of Christ to the community and helping the children to understand that it's not always about out there in the world," Farrar said. "It's about helping others and to give back."
Racks and stacks of cakes and pies for the big Christmas dinner at @RescueDurham tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Ijcrg2riRI— Stephanie Lopez (@LopezABC11) December 22, 2016
Volunteers preparing for the event will be cooking until 11:30 p.m. and picking things back up at 4:30 a.m. to make sure there is enough food for everyone when doors open at noon Friday.
The Christmas dinner will be served until 2 p.m. at the Durham Rescue Mission at 1201 E. Main St. in Durham.
