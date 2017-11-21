The Durham Rescue Mission received a special delivery Tuesday - 200 Thanksgiving turkeys.The donation comes from a longtime supporter of the rescue mission, Clegg's Pest Control.While feeding those in need during the holidays, and helping folks down on their luck is what the Durham Rescue Mission is known for, not many know the mission's founder started it on humble beginnings."When I first came to Durham to start the Durham Rescue Mission, I had no way to put food on the table and Clegg's Pest Control gave me a job," Ernie Mills said.Ralph Clegg, a Baptist reverend and owner of Clegg's Pest Control, believed in Mill's mission so much that now the dining hall at the mission is named in his memory.The local company is a major sponsor and also an employer for those who've graduated from the program at the mission.Ralph's son Phil Clegg has kept up their partnership - delivering more than 3,000 pounds of turkey to the mission.