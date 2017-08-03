SOCIETY

You can now purchase E.B. White's 'Charlotte's Web' farm

EMBED </>More Videos

The fabled home of E.B. White's 'Charlotte's Web' is up for sale in Maine. (Mark Fleming/AP)

If you grew up a fan of the children's book Charlotte's Web you can now buy the home where author E.B. White wrote the beloved story.

The 44-acre farm located in Maine is on sale for $3.7 million. The home was originally purchased by White in 1933 and 19 years later he penned the fabled children's book.

Mary Gallant, the current owner, says that the barn that was the setting of the story is still intact, as well as the garden that Katherine White cared for during her and her husband's time on the property.

White, who also wrote Stuart Little, lived in the home until his death in 1985.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyhomeownerssaleshomebooks
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Roxboro woman blessing NC cancer patients with surprises
Woman trashes Chick-fil-a restaurant over chicken nuggets
For $15K, you can buy a lighthouse in the Chesapeake Bay
Elementary school teacher includes students in wedding
More Society
Top Stories
Woman loses irreplaceable ring in restaurant bathroom
3 found guilty in Walnut Creek half-million-dollar heist
Camp Lejeune Marine commander latest to be relieved of duties
Visitors can return to Hatteras Island on Friday at noon
2 charged after sheriff says NC baby was kept in cage
Woman who sent texts urging suicide gets jail time
Wake student recovering after school bus stop attack
Raleigh woman in Honduran jail has encouraging update
Show More
Problem Apex bridge closed for emergency repair
Petite woman with large gun robs Fayetteville store
Body believed to be missing mom's found in Grand Canyon National Park
Protect your family from the summer spike in crime
2nd arrest made in Raleigh shooting
More News
Top Video
Petite woman with large gun robs Fayetteville store
Roxboro woman blessing NC cancer patients with surprises
Pfizer facility in Sanford plans to add new jobs
State lawmakers may delay overriding governor's vetoes
More Video