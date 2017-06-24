SOCIETY

Woman captures eerie image in window of abandoned Galveston building

EMBED </>More Videos

An eerie image of what looks like a silhouette of a body has a lot of people talking on Facebook.

GALVESTON, Texas --
An eerie image of what looks like a silhouette of a body in the window of a Galveston building has a lot of people talking on Facebook.

Nadine Lewis shared a photo of the building in a Facebook group showing what appears to be a shadow of a person standing by a window. But the thing is, the building is abandoned.

Lewis said the building is on Mechanic and 21st, near a parking garage that she passes every day.

"Kinda creepy," she wrote in the Facebook caption.

"I see this every morning when I go to work. I never see it at night," Lewis said.

Lewis said she thinks it is a morning spirit since she never sees it when she leaves work in the afternoon. But others on Facebook have a different idea on what it could be.

"Must be a shadow of something in the room, like a large vase or urn," Linda V. wrote.

"It's a water stain," Terry N. commented.

"A painting or drawn onto the window; however, I do believe that place may hold a spirit or two," Adam G. wrote.

Some Galveston homes and buildings have been known for alleged ghost or spirit activity, so it's not too far out of left field to think that Lewis spotted something supernatural.

"A lot of those buildings are haunted," Chris P. wrote.

"Lots of ghosts in Galveston, " Teresa H. said.

Take for example the Hotel Galvez in Galveston along the seawall. It was built in 1911, and many say a ghost named Audra still haunts guests on the fifth floor.

According to the story, Audra hanged herself in the hotel bathroom after hearing that her husband died in a battle.

Guests still report strange things like slamming of doors, toilets flushing on their own, and even imprints of Audra sitting on guest beds while they sleep.

It's still not clear what Lewis captured in the window of that abandoned old building, but it's definitely something to look into. Does anyone have the number for Ghostbusters?

Related Topics:
society
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Miss North Carolina celebrates 80 years
How to watch the Miss North Carolina Pageant
Bear and her cub have fun in pool
'Heartbroken' best man poses in wedding photos
More Society
Top Stories
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road
How to watch the Miss North Carolina Pageant
Angry customers assault restaurant owner, teen daughter
Accidental chemical release under control
Raleigh Police respond to shooting on Wake Forest Road
Missing diver medevaced by USCG dies
2 Moore County deputies involved in shooting
Show More
Fayetteville police search for peeping Tom
Cary vigil held for slain Virginia Muslim teen
Raleigh police: Man pistol-whipped in driveway
Texas mom charged in 2 toddlers' hot car deaths
Moore County deputies involved in shooting with armed man
More News
Top Video
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road
Raleigh Police respond to shooting on Wake Forest Road
Pet-hating neighbor has Hoke County family on edge
Top 5 names for Fayetteville's baseball team revealed
More Video