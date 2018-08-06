Expungement clinic in Fayetteville aims to get convictions cleared

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --The Cumberland County NC Works Career Center will host an Expungement Clinic on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 414 Ray Ave. in Fayetteville.
The North Carolina Commerce Reentry Initiative and Legal Aid of North Carolina are working together help former offenders learn what types of criminal convictions can be expunged.
They can also find out how to apply for Legal Aid assistance and participate in a question-and-answer segment.
Anyone who wants to attend the clinic has to register. Only individuals registered as a client with NC Works will be allowed to participate. After registering with NCWorks.gov, you then request to be added to the expungement clinic calendar.
Call the NC Works Career Center at (910) 486-1010 or visit in person. Space is limited and clinic spots do fill quickly.
These clinics are held at the Cumberland County NC Works Career Center on the first Tuesday of the month. The next clinic will be held Sept. 4.