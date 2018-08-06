SOCIETY

Expungement clinic in Fayetteville aims to get convictions cleared

EMBED </>More Videos

Cumberland County residents may be able to get convictions expunged from their records.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County NC Works Career Center will host an Expungement Clinic on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 414 Ray Ave. in Fayetteville.

The North Carolina Commerce Reentry Initiative and Legal Aid of North Carolina are working together help former offenders learn what types of criminal convictions can be expunged.

They can also find out how to apply for Legal Aid assistance and participate in a question-and-answer segment.

Anyone who wants to attend the clinic has to register. Only individuals registered as a client with NC Works will be allowed to participate. After registering with NCWorks.gov, you then request to be added to the expungement clinic calendar.

Call the NC Works Career Center at (910) 486-1010 or visit in person. Space is limited and clinic spots do fill quickly.

These clinics are held at the Cumberland County NC Works Career Center on the first Tuesday of the month. The next clinic will be held Sept. 4.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyworkplacecumberland county newsjob fairFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
5 can't-miss movies screening this week in Raleigh
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
More Society
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News