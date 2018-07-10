SOCIETY

New Orleans family chooses unusual way to remember dead man at his wake

EMBED </>More Videos

Family poses man as they want to remember him at his wake (KTRK)

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana --
The family of Renard Matthews wanted to remember him as he lived, honoring his memory in an unusual way at his wake.

Renard was killed in New Orleans two weeks ago.

He was only 18 years old, and his family chose to have his body prepared for Sunday afternoon's wake in a way that they want to remember him.

At the Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home in Treme, Renard was sitting in a chair, video game controller in hand, surrounded by his favorite snacks, and his beloved Boston Celtics on the television screen, WGNO-TV reports.

Matthew's mother Temeka says her son was a bit of a homebody, who only recently started to venture out to walk the dog she'd recently gotten him.

Temeka Matthews also said that her son was a big fan of Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

Family and friends gathered for Sunday's wake.

Renard Matthews will be buried Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfuneralbuzzworthyu.s. & worldLouisiana
SOCIETY
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
Wake County teachers and students prep for first day of school
Stedman woman awarded for 104 years of outstanding citizenship
More Society
Top Stories
All saved: 12 boys, coach rescued from flooded cave in Thailand
Deputies: NC woman bit boyfriend after he changed TV channel
Check your account: Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Don't fall for this fake Kroger $250 shopping coupon
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
NFL player accuses TSA of spilling mom's ashes
Little girl saved from near-drowning by officers
Show More
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
More News